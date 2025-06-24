Left Menu

Navigating Rare-Earth Curbs: Tata Motors in Search of Alternatives

Tata Motors is exploring alternative sources for rare-earth magnets following China's export restrictions. Despite the curbs, the Indian carmaker remains optimistic about supply continuity, avoiding production cuts. Other companies, such as Maruti Suzuki, face challenges and have adjusted their production targets due to shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:09 IST
Tata Motors announced plans to explore alternative sources for rare-earth magnets, despite China's export restrictions. These restrictions have raised global concerns, but the Indian automotive giant is not yet resorting to 'panic buttons,' according to CFO PB Balaji during a recent event in Mumbai.

Balaji emphasized that, at present, supply challenges have not led to any production cuts. The company remains vigilant in exploring alternative technologies to mitigate potential impacts.

The global auto industry is grappling with China's rare-earth export curbs, as evidenced by Maruti Suzuki's decision to reduce production targets for its e-Vitara by two-thirds, highlighting the industry's intense vulnerability to such supply chain disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

