Railway Fare Hike: Minimal Impact on Non-AC and AC Classes

The Railway Ministry plans to slightly increase train fares: 1 paisa per km for non-AC classes and 2 paise per km for AC classes starting July 2025. There will be no fare hike for suburban and monthly season tickets. This is the lowest increase compared to 2020 and 2013 revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has announced a modest increase in train fares set for implementation starting July 1, 2025. Fares for non-AC classes in Mail/Express trains will rise by 1 paisa per kilometre, and all AC classes will see a 2 paise per km hike, according to officials late Tuesday.

Comparatively, the hike is minimal relative to past fare changes in 2020 and 2013. An official emphasized the consideration given to daily commuters, affirming that fares for suburban trains and monthly season tickets would remain unaffected by the increase.

The increased fare will apply to most classes, except for the ordinary second class within a 500 km range, where there will be no change. For travel beyond this distance, an increase of half a paisa per km may be applied. Historical data shows the last fare revision was in 2020, with more significant changes last seen in 2013 across various classes.

