Thailand's Cannabis Conundrum: From Legalization Boom to Recriminalization Bust

In a dramatic policy reversal, Thailand's government is preparing to recriminalize cannabis, a move that threatens an industry once estimated to be worth over $1 billion. The decision comes after the Bhumjaithai Party's exit from the ruling coalition, citing dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's border policy handling.

The health ministry has announced plans to restrict cannabis sales strictly to medical purposes, requiring prescriptions for any purchase. Regulations are set to become effective as soon as they are published in the Royal Gazette, amid concerns over unregulated access leading to social problems.

Cannabis shop owners are reeling from the impending changes. Punnathat Phutthisawong of the Green House Thailand expressed shock, as did other businesses that thrived on the sector's growth. Politics and policy uncertainty have stalled potential advancements in Thai agriculture, medicine, and tourism, according to activist Chokwan Kitty Chopaka.

