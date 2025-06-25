Left Menu

Cedaar Textile Limited's Ambitious IPO: A Leap Toward Sustainable Growth

Cedaar Textile Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering on June 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹60.90 crore. The IPO proceeds will fund solar energy systems, modernization, and working capital. The company seeks to enhance its leadership in the textile sector through innovation and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:17 IST
Cedaar Textile Limited's Ambitious IPO: A Leap Toward Sustainable Growth
Cedaar Textile's ₹60.90 Cr IPO to open on June 30, 2025, on NSE Emerge.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cedaar Textile Limited is gearing up to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 30, 2025, with plans to raise ₹60.90 crore. The IPO, which will list on the NSE Emerge platform, involves 43,50,000 equity shares priced between ₹130 and ₹140 each.

The proceeds are earmarked for the installation of a grid-tied solar PV rooftop system, modernization efforts, and general corporate purposes. Key allocations include 7,82,000 shares for QIB Anchor Portion and 15,00,000 shares for retail individual investors. The anchor bidding begins on June 27, 2025, while issue closure is scheduled for July 2, 2025.

Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director, highlighted the importance of the IPO in advancing Cedaar Textile's operational scale and market impact. The company aims to leverage the growing global demand for sustainable textile products by modernizing its facilities and expanding into areas like technical textiles. Analyst Vikas Varma emphasized the company's innovative approach in diverse yarns and fabrics positioning it well in the evolving industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025