Cedaar Textile Limited's Ambitious IPO: A Leap Toward Sustainable Growth

Cedaar Textile Limited is gearing up to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 30, 2025, with plans to raise ₹60.90 crore. The IPO, which will list on the NSE Emerge platform, involves 43,50,000 equity shares priced between ₹130 and ₹140 each.

The proceeds are earmarked for the installation of a grid-tied solar PV rooftop system, modernization efforts, and general corporate purposes. Key allocations include 7,82,000 shares for QIB Anchor Portion and 15,00,000 shares for retail individual investors. The anchor bidding begins on June 27, 2025, while issue closure is scheduled for July 2, 2025.

Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director, highlighted the importance of the IPO in advancing Cedaar Textile's operational scale and market impact. The company aims to leverage the growing global demand for sustainable textile products by modernizing its facilities and expanding into areas like technical textiles. Analyst Vikas Varma emphasized the company's innovative approach in diverse yarns and fabrics positioning it well in the evolving industry landscape.

