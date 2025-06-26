AI for India Summit 2025: Accelerating AI Impact Locally and Globally

AI4India, collaborating with the Centre for Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), is set to host the 'AI for India Summit 2025' in Bengaluru on June 28 under the theme 'Making Impact in India and Beyond'. The summit aims to boost collaboration among industry leaders, startups, academia, and policymakers.

The event will tackle pressing issues in India's AI ecosystem, featuring a unique blend of use cases focused on local and global applications. Despite technological advancements and multi-billion-dollar investments, real-world AI adoption remains limited. Startups struggle to advance beyond proof-of-concept phases, according to AI4India's release.

Speakers, including Shashi Shekhar Vempati, emphasize transforming global AI dialogue into localized solutions. The summit will host keynotes, policy roundtables, live demos, and startup showcases, spotlighting efforts to position India as a leader in responsible AI innovation.

