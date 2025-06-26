Left Menu

AI for India Summit 2025: Accelerating AI Impact Locally and Globally

AI4India, in partnership with CSTEP, prepares to host the 'AI for India Summit 2025' on June 28 in Bengaluru. The summit will facilitate collaboration among industry leaders, startups, academia, and policymakers to drive AI adoption in India. Key sessions will emphasize implementation and real-world impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:27 IST
AI for India Summit 2025: Accelerating AI Impact Locally and Globally
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AI4India, collaborating with the Centre for Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), is set to host the 'AI for India Summit 2025' in Bengaluru on June 28 under the theme 'Making Impact in India and Beyond'. The summit aims to boost collaboration among industry leaders, startups, academia, and policymakers.

The event will tackle pressing issues in India's AI ecosystem, featuring a unique blend of use cases focused on local and global applications. Despite technological advancements and multi-billion-dollar investments, real-world AI adoption remains limited. Startups struggle to advance beyond proof-of-concept phases, according to AI4India's release.

Speakers, including Shashi Shekhar Vempati, emphasize transforming global AI dialogue into localized solutions. The summit will host keynotes, policy roundtables, live demos, and startup showcases, spotlighting efforts to position India as a leader in responsible AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025