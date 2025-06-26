Worldline's Market Woes: Shares Rebound Amid Media Allegations

Worldline's shares showed signs of recovery in early Thursday trading, clawing back some losses after declining by 38% on Wednesday due to allegations by a media consortium. The report, involving 21 European media outlets, claimed Worldline continued business with merchants barred by German regulator BaFin due to non-compliance with anti-money laundering and fraud requirements. This revelation led to a dramatic loss in stock value, amounting to 500 million euros ($585 million).

Responding to the reports, Worldline stated it had implemented stricter merchant risk controls and ended ties with non-compliant clients since 2023. As a result, the company's shares rose by 12% to 3.18 euros early on Thursday, recovering from Wednesday's second-largest one-day loss since October 2023. Newly-appointed CEO Pierre-Antoine Vacheron reassured stakeholders that the company was focused on aligning merchant practices with updated standards under rigorous regulatory oversight, especially in Germany.

Despite the rebound in shares, J.P. Morgan analysts expressed caution. They warned that recent negative media coverage could impede Worldline's efforts to stabilize and resume cash-generating growth, stating that investors are seeking tangible proof of recovery before re-investing in the stock. The company, which was once valued over 20 billion euros ($23.4 billion), faces challenges from declining consumer sentiment and contract terminations affecting its financial projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)