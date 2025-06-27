Left Menu

LIBF 2026: India’s Business Gateway to Global Markets

The Leading India Business Fair (LIBF) 2026 in Mumbai aims to be India's premier platform for business networking and innovation. Connecting over 30 countries and multiple sectors, it offers opportunities for partnerships, customer acquisition, and financing as India positions itself as a global manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Leading India Business Fair (LIBF) 2026, a major event in India's business calendar, announced its launch in Mumbai. Scheduled for January 2026 at Jio World Drive, the exhibition aims to unite businesses from over 30 countries.

According to Director Vijay Karia, the event will foster a dynamic business ecosystem. With sectors ranging from agritech to fintech, LIBF offers a platform for real business interactions and meaningful partnerships.

The fair will highlight India's growing role as a global business hub, providing exhibitors a stage not just for displaying products, but for forming strategic alliances and penetrating international markets.

