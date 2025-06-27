LIBF 2026: India’s Business Gateway to Global Markets

The Leading India Business Fair (LIBF) 2026, a major event in India's business calendar, announced its launch in Mumbai. Scheduled for January 2026 at Jio World Drive, the exhibition aims to unite businesses from over 30 countries.

According to Director Vijay Karia, the event will foster a dynamic business ecosystem. With sectors ranging from agritech to fintech, LIBF offers a platform for real business interactions and meaningful partnerships.

The fair will highlight India's growing role as a global business hub, providing exhibitors a stage not just for displaying products, but for forming strategic alliances and penetrating international markets.