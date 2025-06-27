Dollar Depreciation: A New Low Amid Economic Shifts

The value of the dollar plunged to a three-and-a-half-year low against the euro on Friday, influenced by expectations that the Federal Reserve will implement more rate cuts sooner than anticipated. Recent data indicating a fragile U.S. economy has fueled trader speculation.

U.S. consumer spending unexpectedly dropped in May, fueled by the diminishing impact of pre-emptive product purchases like motor vehicles. Additionally, unemployment claims hit their highest level since 2021, and a significant downgrade in consumer spending was reported for Q1 GDP figures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent statements to Congress suggested rate cuts are likely if inflation remains subdued. Rumors regarding President Trump's potential appointment of a new Fed Chair, in place of Powell, have further weakened the dollar's position.

