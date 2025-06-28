IMF Concludes Technical Mission in Argentina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed its technical mission to Argentina, according to a source within the organization. This mission is part of an initial review of a $20 billion loan agreement with the country.

The IMF source described the discussions with Argentine officials as constructive. The talks form a crucial aspect of the ongoing efforts to manage the economic aid program.

The IMF intends to carry on with the review process in the coming days, indicating a sustained focus on Argentina's economic strategies and reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)