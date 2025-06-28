Left Menu

IMF Concludes Technical Mission in Argentina

The International Monetary Fund has concluded its technical mission in Argentina, which is part of the first review of a $20 billion loan program. Constructive discussions with Argentine authorities are ongoing, and the IMF plans to continue its review in the upcoming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:51 IST
IMF Concludes Technical Mission in Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed its technical mission to Argentina, according to a source within the organization. This mission is part of an initial review of a $20 billion loan agreement with the country.

The IMF source described the discussions with Argentine officials as constructive. The talks form a crucial aspect of the ongoing efforts to manage the economic aid program.

The IMF intends to carry on with the review process in the coming days, indicating a sustained focus on Argentina's economic strategies and reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025