Left Menu

G7 Exempts US Firms from Key Global Tax Agreement Rules

The Group of Seven has announced a new proposal allowing US-parented companies exemptions from elements of a global tax deal, benefiting from a 'side-by-side' solution that only taxes them domestically. With Section 899 removed and increased collaboration efforts, stability in the international tax system is sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:25 IST
G7 Exempts US Firms from Key Global Tax Agreement Rules
Leaders of G7 in recent meeting of the group in Canada (Photo/X/@G7). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Group of Seven countries has announced that US-parented companies will be exempt from certain parts of a global tax agreement. The new proposal, signed by the United States and its G7 partners, allows these companies to benefit from a 'side-by-side' solution, stating they will only be taxed on domestic and foreign profits at home, according to a statement released by Canada, the group's current president.

Earlier in the year, the US Treasury Secretary expressed concerns about the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS Pillar 2 rules. The proposed 'side-by-side' solution will exempt US parented groups from the Income Inclusion Rule and Undertaxed Profits Rule due to existing US minimum tax regulations. This system aims to increase global tax system stability and foster constructive discussions on digital economy taxation while preserving national tax sovereignty.

The US Treasury noted that the removal of Section 899 from the Senate's bill contributes to enhanced stability and certainty in the international tax landscape, which will help maintain the progress made against base erosion and profit shifting. The UK has also welcomed the removal, alleviating concerns of higher taxes on British businesses. G7 officials emphasize the importance of collaboration in developing an agreeable and implementable solution.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025