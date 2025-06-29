G7 Exempts US Firms from Key Global Tax Agreement Rules
The Group of Seven has announced a new proposal allowing US-parented companies exemptions from elements of a global tax deal, benefiting from a 'side-by-side' solution that only taxes them domestically. With Section 899 removed and increased collaboration efforts, stability in the international tax system is sought.
The Group of Seven countries has announced that US-parented companies will be exempt from certain parts of a global tax agreement. The new proposal, signed by the United States and its G7 partners, allows these companies to benefit from a 'side-by-side' solution, stating they will only be taxed on domestic and foreign profits at home, according to a statement released by Canada, the group's current president.
Earlier in the year, the US Treasury Secretary expressed concerns about the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS Pillar 2 rules. The proposed 'side-by-side' solution will exempt US parented groups from the Income Inclusion Rule and Undertaxed Profits Rule due to existing US minimum tax regulations. This system aims to increase global tax system stability and foster constructive discussions on digital economy taxation while preserving national tax sovereignty.
The US Treasury noted that the removal of Section 899 from the Senate's bill contributes to enhanced stability and certainty in the international tax landscape, which will help maintain the progress made against base erosion and profit shifting. The UK has also welcomed the removal, alleviating concerns of higher taxes on British businesses. G7 officials emphasize the importance of collaboration in developing an agreeable and implementable solution.
