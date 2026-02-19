United States Prepares for G20 Finance Meetings

The United States is gearing up to host significant G20 finance meetings located in Asheville, North Carolina, scheduled for late August and September 1. This was confirmed in a statement issued Thursday by the Treasury Department.

In addition, President Donald Trump will oversee the G20 leaders' summit on December 14-15. The summit is set to take place at the Trump National Doral, a landmark venue in Miami, Florida.

The events are poised to bring together international financial leaders, marking crucial discussions for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)