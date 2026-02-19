United States Prepares for G20 Finance Meetings
The United States is set to host G20 finance officials in Asheville, North Carolina, in late August and September 1, as announced by the Treasury Department. President Donald Trump will also host the G20 leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral.
The United States is gearing up to host significant G20 finance meetings located in Asheville, North Carolina, scheduled for late August and September 1. This was confirmed in a statement issued Thursday by the Treasury Department.
In addition, President Donald Trump will oversee the G20 leaders' summit on December 14-15. The summit is set to take place at the Trump National Doral, a landmark venue in Miami, Florida.
The events are poised to bring together international financial leaders, marking crucial discussions for the global economy.
