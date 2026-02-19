Left Menu

United States Prepares for G20 Finance Meetings

The United States is set to host G20 finance officials in Asheville, North Carolina, in late August and September 1, as announced by the Treasury Department. President Donald Trump will also host the G20 leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:42 IST
United States Prepares for G20 Finance Meetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is gearing up to host significant G20 finance meetings located in Asheville, North Carolina, scheduled for late August and September 1. This was confirmed in a statement issued Thursday by the Treasury Department.

In addition, President Donald Trump will oversee the G20 leaders' summit on December 14-15. The summit is set to take place at the Trump National Doral, a landmark venue in Miami, Florida.

The events are poised to bring together international financial leaders, marking crucial discussions for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
2
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
3
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
4
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026