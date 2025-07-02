BD India Roadshow Introduces Physicians from Across 7 Cities to Cutting-Edge Atherothrombectomy Technology for Vascular Disease Treatment

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 2: To enable awareness and knowledge-sharing around best practices of atherothrombectomy in the treatment of vascular diseases a multi-city roadshow was organized by BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), India for Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons along with Global KOL - Angiologist at University Hospital, Leipzig, Germany.

Organized in Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, and New Delhi, the roadshow brought together top physicians and healthcare institutions committed to adopting next-generation technologies that ultimately lead to better patient care in the vascular segment. Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "At BD it has been our constant endeavour to introduce latest technologies for physicians and healthcare providers to enable better clinical outcomes for patients therefore improving their quality of life. Aligned with this and our purpose of advancing the world of health, we organized a multi-city roadshow for physicians on atherothrombectomy best practices for treatment of patients suffering from vascular diseases. The roadshow was successful in enabling vascular care training of over 30 healthcare professionals across 7 cities in India by the renowned global KOL from Leipzig, Germany."

The global expert, trained physicians from top Indian hospitals through proctorships and interactive case and clinical discussions. He played a pivotal role in sharing international best practices and real-world insights on the use of mechanical Athero-thrombectomy in the treatment of complex arterial and venous lesions. Vascular diseases restrict the blood flow in the arteries and veins of the body which leads to issues like pain, swelling and claudication. This may occur due to blockages in the blood vessels caused by plaque (fatty deposits) or thrombosis (blood clots). These blockages, if not treated timely, may also lead to severe complications like amputation of the limbs or pulmonary embolism.

With the introduction of BD's atherothrombectomy devices, BD India now offers holistic solutions for the treatment of vascular diseases. BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

