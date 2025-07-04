3 farm labourers dead, 29 injured as mini truck overturns in Jharkhand's Palamu

Three labourers were killed and 29 injured after a mini truck on which they were travelling overturned in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The accident happened on NH 98 in Chatarpur police station area, about 45 km away from the district headquarters town of Medininagar, they said.

The condition of 20 injured labourers was stated to be serious, and they were undergoing treatment at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

The crowded mini truck rammed into a median and overturned, a police officer said, adding that the driver was drunk.

''The labourers were on their way to Sasaram in Bihar from Ramkanda and Ranka for reaping work in paddy fields,'' said Prasant Prasad, the officer-in-charge of the Chatarpur police station.

Two labourers died on the spot, while another succumbed to the injuries during treatment at the MMCH, he said.

The victims were identified as Raju Bhuiyan (27), Guddu Ram (25) and Puran Bhuiyan (30), police said.

