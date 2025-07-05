ASEAN's Path to a Unified Market: Transforming a Region

ASEAN, with its 700 million populace, stands poised to transform into a seamless and competitive single market, attracting global businesses amidst a fragmented economy. Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the need for bold reforms to enhance the region's economic integration.

Wong highlighted the potential of ASEAN's collective strength, urging closer cooperation among its member countries. He noted the importance of reducing trade barriers, negotiating digital economy agreements, and linking payment systems to enable smoother operations across borders. Enhancing physical infrastructure, such as rail and power grid connections, is also vital.

With significant global agreements already in place, ASEAN seeks to deepen its partnership with the world while upgrading existing trade agreements. Wong underscored the momentum towards a cohesive market, even as geopolitical challenges persist, marking the next decade as crucial for regional transformation.