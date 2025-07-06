China announced the extension of the M503 flight route, sparking controversy across the Taiwan Strait. This move is perceived by Taipei as a unilateral effort by Beijing to alter the geopolitical status in the region.

The route extension comes at a sensitive time, just before Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military drills, which simulate a response to a potential Chinese blockade. China, dismissing historic claims, asserts this shift in aviation pathways enhances operational efficiency.

Taipei remains resolute, disputing China's rationale while asserting that the alteration increases regional instability. This development comes amid military tensions and record low air travel recovery post-COVID-19.

