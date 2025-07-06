Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost on Highway 27

In a tragic accident on Highway 27 in Baran district, four individuals lost their lives when their car collided with a stationary vehicle. The incident occurred on Saturday night, prompting a swift response as the victims were rushed to the hospital.

Despite urgent medical efforts, all four eventually succumbed to their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Naman Kumar Chaturvedi, Jaya Sharma, Anshika Mishra, and Rahul Prakash, hailing from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Delhi, respectively.

Authorities have scheduled postmortem examinations pending the arrival of the victims' families, hoping to provide further insights into the tragic event that unfolded on the national highway.