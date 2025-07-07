Market Focus: Euro Zone Bonds Respond to Tariff News

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday, driven by market anticipation of changes in U.S. tariffs, as the July 9 deadline remains in focus, albeit slightly delayed. Germany's 10-year Bund yields climbed 2 bps to 2.583%, mirroring trends in U.S. Treasuries, which stand at 4.3556%.

Mohit Kumar, chief financial economist for Europe at Jefferies, notes market uncertainty hinges on President Trump's impending tariff decisions. Trump announced on Sunday the U.S. was finalizing trade agreements, with countries to be notified of increased tariff rates by July 9, taking effect August 1.

Euro zone markets are eyeing details to see if they will feature on the tariff list, with heightened expectations of market volatility as the deadline looms. In economic news, German industrial production exceeded expectations, bolstered by automotive and energy sectors, while Euro zone investor sentiment surged in July, reaching a three-year high.

