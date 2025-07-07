Left Menu

Unexpected Landing: Zurich Flight Diverts to Friedrichshafen

A Zurich-bound Swiss International Airlines flight from Belgrade made an unscheduled landing in Friedrichshafen, Germany, due to light smoke in the cabin. The incident was uneventful, and passengers were provided with buses to Zurich. The Airbus A220's issue is being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an unexpected turn of events, Swiss International Airlines was forced to make an unscheduled landing of its Zurich-bound flight from Belgrade in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The decision was taken following the appearance of light smoke in the rear section of the Airbus A220's cabin.

The landing was described as 'uneventful,' ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. Swiss, a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa, has arranged for buses to transport passengers from Friedrichshafen to Zurich, minimizing inconvenience caused by the incident.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin of the smoke and ensure the safety of future flights. Swiss has emphasized their commitment to passenger safety and transparent communication during this probe.

