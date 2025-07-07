Left Menu

Outrage Erupts After Children Fall from Speeding School Van

In Ambernath, Thane district, two children were injured after falling from a speeding school van when its rear door unexpectedly opened. Despite the incident, the driver failed to stop. Witnesses intervened, and the driver was detained. Public outcry demands accountability from private school van operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:31 IST
Outrage Erupts After Children Fall from Speeding School Van
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Ambernath town, Thane district, two children sustained injuries after falling from a speeding school van. The rear door of the van suddenly opened, causing the accident, and has since sparked public outrage.

The unsettling event was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media. Despite the children's fall, the van driver continued driving without halting, according to eyewitnesses. An auto-rickshaw driver alongside other bystanders acted promptly to stop the van and ensure the children received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have detained and booked the van driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Residents expressed anger over the negligence of private school van operators and demanded stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025