Outrage Erupts After Children Fall from Speeding School Van

In a disturbing incident in Ambernath town, Thane district, two children sustained injuries after falling from a speeding school van. The rear door of the van suddenly opened, causing the accident, and has since sparked public outrage.

The unsettling event was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media. Despite the children's fall, the van driver continued driving without halting, according to eyewitnesses. An auto-rickshaw driver alongside other bystanders acted promptly to stop the van and ensure the children received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have detained and booked the van driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Residents expressed anger over the negligence of private school van operators and demanded stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

