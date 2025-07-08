India's Electric Vehicle Sales Soar in June: A Leap Towards Sustainable Mobility
India witnessed a remarkable surge in electric vehicle sales, with an overall growth of 28.60% in June, spearheaded by significant increases in e-passenger vehicle volumes. The growth is fueled by initiatives such as the PM e-Drive Scheme, aimed at enhancing accessibility and affordability of EVs across the nation.
- Country:
- India
In June, India's electric vehicle (EV) sales soared by 28.60% year-on-year to 1,80,238 units. The surge, primarily driven by a large increase in e-passenger vehicle sales, was reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA).
A significant uptick of 79.95% in e-passenger vehicle sales saw figures rise from 7,323 units in June 2024 to 13,178 in June 2025. This notable growth propelled the e-passenger vehicle market share to 4.4%, up from 2.5% a year earlier.
The momentum extended across other segments too. E-three-wheeler sales climbed by 15.79%, reaching 60,559 units, while electric two-wheelers spiked by 31.69% to 105,355 units. The impressive data highlights the bright future for electric mobility in India, driven by strategic initiatives like the PM e-Drive Scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)