Left Menu

India's Electric Vehicle Sales Soar in June: A Leap Towards Sustainable Mobility

India witnessed a remarkable surge in electric vehicle sales, with an overall growth of 28.60% in June, spearheaded by significant increases in e-passenger vehicle volumes. The growth is fueled by initiatives such as the PM e-Drive Scheme, aimed at enhancing accessibility and affordability of EVs across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:58 IST
India's Electric Vehicle Sales Soar in June: A Leap Towards Sustainable Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In June, India's electric vehicle (EV) sales soared by 28.60% year-on-year to 1,80,238 units. The surge, primarily driven by a large increase in e-passenger vehicle sales, was reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA).

A significant uptick of 79.95% in e-passenger vehicle sales saw figures rise from 7,323 units in June 2024 to 13,178 in June 2025. This notable growth propelled the e-passenger vehicle market share to 4.4%, up from 2.5% a year earlier.

The momentum extended across other segments too. E-three-wheeler sales climbed by 15.79%, reaching 60,559 units, while electric two-wheelers spiked by 31.69% to 105,355 units. The impressive data highlights the bright future for electric mobility in India, driven by strategic initiatives like the PM e-Drive Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025