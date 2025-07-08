Tragic Collision at Cuddalore: Students Lose Lives in Railway Crossing Incident

In a devastating incident on Tuesday morning, three school students lost their lives in Cuddalore when the van they were travelling in collided with a passenger train. The accident took place at a non-interlocked railway crossing between Cuddalore and Alappakkam.

Southern Railway reported that the gate was closed, but the van driver insisted on crossing, leading to a tragic error. Consequently, the gatekeeper has been suspended and arrested for negligence. However, disputes regarding whether the gate was open persist, with the injured driver and a surviving student contending it was indeed open.

The Tamil Nadu government and Southern Railway have announced financial compensation for the victims' families. An investigation into the incident's cause is ongoing, and authorities are exploring infrastructure improvements to prevent future occurrences.