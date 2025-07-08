Revamping Road Consultancy: New Rating System Unveiled
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is developing a rating system for consultancy firms involved in preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for road construction. Public comments are invited on this initiative, aimed at improving DPR quality following criticism from Minister Nitin Gadkari.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced plans to establish a new rating system for consultancy firms that prepare detailed project reports for road construction endeavors. This move, outlined in an official memorandum, aims to standardize and enhance the quality of reports.
In a bid for transparency and involvement, the ministry has opened the floor to public comments on the proposed concept, encouraging stakeholders to voice their opinions. This initiative seeks to address the technical, financial, and logistic needs crucial for executing national highway projects.
Minister Nitin Gadkari has voiced concerns regarding the inadequacy observed in current DPRs. In response, a separate memorandum has invited feedback on possible amendments to the Request for Proposal for consultancy services tasked with DPR creation for central road projects.
