Nitin Gadkari Champions Farmers and Infrastructure in Vidisha

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the abundance of funds in India and the need for honest leadership focused on the development of villages, farmers, and the poor. Speaking in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari stressed infrastructure development and empowering farmers as key to the country's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:35 IST
In a recent address in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that while India does not lack funds, the nation requires honest political leaders dedicated to the welfare of villages, farmers, and the less privileged.

During the event, Gadkari, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated and laid the foundation for eight road projects worth Rs 4,400 crore. Gadkari underscored the mythological reference to 'Draupadi ki thali', signifying abundance, promising no one would go unfed.

The Union minister highlighted the plight of farmers, particularly in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, pledging his focus on their welfare. He also emphasized the vital role farmers play beyond food provision, as potential energy and fuel producers, advocating for increased farmer income to bolster village economies. Gadkari heralded Madhya Pradesh's advances in agriculture and infrastructure under current leadership.

