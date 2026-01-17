Nitin Gadkari Champions Farmers and Infrastructure in Vidisha
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the abundance of funds in India and the need for honest leadership focused on the development of villages, farmers, and the poor. Speaking in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari stressed infrastructure development and empowering farmers as key to the country's progress.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that while India does not lack funds, the nation requires honest political leaders dedicated to the welfare of villages, farmers, and the less privileged.
During the event, Gadkari, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated and laid the foundation for eight road projects worth Rs 4,400 crore. Gadkari underscored the mythological reference to 'Draupadi ki thali', signifying abundance, promising no one would go unfed.
The Union minister highlighted the plight of farmers, particularly in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, pledging his focus on their welfare. He also emphasized the vital role farmers play beyond food provision, as potential energy and fuel producers, advocating for increased farmer income to bolster village economies. Gadkari heralded Madhya Pradesh's advances in agriculture and infrastructure under current leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls
Unprecedented Development Sparks Controversy at Manikarnika Ghat
Record Fine for IndiGo Spotlights Flight Disruptions in India's Aviation Market
Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to India's Invincible Military Might
Israeli Criticism Over White House's Gaza Leadership Committee