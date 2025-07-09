Trade Winds: Asia's Markets React to U.S. Tariff Tactics

Asian markets displayed mixed results Wednesday, reflecting a turbulent session on Wall Street influenced by U.S. President Trump's aggressive pursuit of more advantageous trade agreements worldwide.

Japan's Nikkei 225 increased by 0.2% and South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.5%. Tokyo and Seoul are negotiating a trade arrangement with the U.S. before the upcoming tariff hike on August 1.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management emphasized that 'sectoral carve-outs' were challenging, with Korea and Japan seeking to protect their automotive and steel exports. Nonetheless, Washington appears inflexible.

Chinese markets showed mixed trends, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite rose by 0.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.4%, and India's BSE Sensex dropped 0.2%.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined, and the dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro.

Mizuho Bank commented on how tariff deadlines distract from the critical sectoral tariffs trying to isolate China from trade partners and supply networks.

The bank highlighted the risk of underestimating repercussions if, rather than when, China retaliates against the U.S. and its allies.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 0.1%, following Monday's significant loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite showed a minor gain of less than 0.1%.

The market's hesitation arose amid the U.S. administration's recent announcement of new import tariffs affecting more than a dozen nations, set to commence next month.