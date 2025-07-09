Market Jitters Amid Tariff Troubles: Trump's Bold Moves and Global Trade Tensions
U.S. stock index futures rose slightly as investors evaluated the impact of President Trump's aggressive tariffs amid ongoing global trade negotiations. Wall Street showed a muted reaction to new tariff threats, with hopes on negotiations. European Union aims for a trade deal while preparing for various scenarios.
U.S. stock index futures saw a slight uptick on Wednesday as investors carefully assessed President Donald Trump's assertive tariff actions while keeping a watchful eye on trade negotiations.
Major stock futures, including S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow E-minis, registered gains, indicating cautious optimism among investors. Trump's announcement of imposing tariffs on imported copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals reflects a strategic maneuver to prompt faster trade agreements.
Wall Street's response to Trump's tariff threats was subdued compared to previous sessions. With the tariff deadline extended to August 1, global markets remain hopeful for successful negotiations to prevent escalated trade conflicts. The European Union is preparing for multiple outcomes as it collaborates with the Trump administration on trade discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
