Stone Pelting on Rajdhani Express: Heightened Security in Kanpur

Two men have been detained for the alleged stoning of the New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, which occurred near Chandari railway station, according to a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official on Thursday.

The incident on Tuesday led to damage in three of the train's coaches, prompting an immediate investigation.

After a thorough search, RPF personnel arrested Mohd Lateef and Mohd Saeem, who confessed to stone-pelting while inebriated. Authorities are now probing their criminal records and potential connections to other incidents.

In response to the attack, security has been bolstered at Kanpur Central railway station and its vicinity. Officials have noted an increase in stone-pelting incidents along the Kanpur Central to Chandari route in recent months.