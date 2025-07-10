Global Markets Rally Amid AI Optimism and Tariff Talks

Global stock markets advanced on Thursday, buoyed by growing optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and the possibility of upcoming interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, investors remained vigilant as U.S. President Donald Trump announced significant tariffs on copper imports alongside threats of further trade penalties.

Despite these developments, European stocks continued to climb, reaching record highs amid resilient market sentiment. Notably, Germany's DAX rose by 0.1% and the UK's FTSE 100 saw a 1% increase, largely unaffected by Trump's aggressive trade maneuvers.

While the stock market absorbed these tariffs with relative calm, attention turned to the tech sector where TSMC reported robust quarterly results reflecting strong demand for AI-related products. This news followed Nvidia's milestone as the first public company to cross a $4 trillion market capitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)