Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid AI Optimism and Tariff Talks

Global stocks rose due to optimism around artificial intelligence and anticipated interest rate cuts. Despite new U.S. tariff threats, markets remained steady with European stocks reaching new highs. Investors also focused on strong quarterly results from TSMC and Nvidia's historic market value achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:11 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid AI Optimism and Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets advanced on Thursday, buoyed by growing optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and the possibility of upcoming interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, investors remained vigilant as U.S. President Donald Trump announced significant tariffs on copper imports alongside threats of further trade penalties.

Despite these developments, European stocks continued to climb, reaching record highs amid resilient market sentiment. Notably, Germany's DAX rose by 0.1% and the UK's FTSE 100 saw a 1% increase, largely unaffected by Trump's aggressive trade maneuvers.

While the stock market absorbed these tariffs with relative calm, attention turned to the tech sector where TSMC reported robust quarterly results reflecting strong demand for AI-related products. This news followed Nvidia's milestone as the first public company to cross a $4 trillion market capitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025