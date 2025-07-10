Swift Response Quells Airport Fire Near Ticket Counters
A small fire erupted near the airline ticket counters at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport due to steel-cutting sparks. Rapid action by airport employees and rescue teams ensured no damage or flight disruptions occurred.
An unexpected fire incident occurred near the ticket counters at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Thursday, according to airport officials.
The fire, attributed to sparks during steel-cutting in the Security Hold Area, was swiftly dealt with by a contractor's employee using on-site extinguishers, averting any damage or operational disturbances.
Communication between CISF personnel and the ATC Tower facilitated a prompt alert to the Fire Control Room, while the Airport Fire Rescue Vehicle quickly brought the situation under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
