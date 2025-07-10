Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Airport Fire Near Ticket Counters

A small fire erupted near the airline ticket counters at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport due to steel-cutting sparks. Rapid action by airport employees and rescue teams ensured no damage or flight disruptions occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected fire incident occurred near the ticket counters at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Thursday, according to airport officials.

The fire, attributed to sparks during steel-cutting in the Security Hold Area, was swiftly dealt with by a contractor's employee using on-site extinguishers, averting any damage or operational disturbances.

Communication between CISF personnel and the ATC Tower facilitated a prompt alert to the Fire Control Room, while the Airport Fire Rescue Vehicle quickly brought the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

