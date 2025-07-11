Left Menu

Battle for Space: Private Jet Operators Protest Eviction at Mumbai Airport

Updated: 11-07-2025 15:42 IST
  • India

The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) has requested intervention from the civil aviation ministry to reverse Mumbai airport's decision to expel private jet operators from its parking facilities by July 31. The association claims the new terms are prohibitive and unfair.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a subsidiary of the Adani group, currently manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, BAOA Managing Director R K Bali emphasized the importance of fair access to public assets.

The BAOA, which represents several significant GA/BA operators, insists on postponing the eviction until alternative space is arranged. They also highlight the feasibility of a coordinated management between CSMIA and NMIA airports due to shared ownership. The letter, dated July 9, outlines the urgent need to address the eviction threat faced by operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

