Battle for Space: Private Jet Operators Protest Eviction at Mumbai Airport
The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) has urged intervention from the civil aviation ministry against Mumbai International Airport Ltd's decision to evict private jet operators. The association argues the terms are unfair, risking operational viability. There's a call for equitable access to airport facilities for all stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) has requested intervention from the civil aviation ministry to reverse Mumbai airport's decision to expel private jet operators from its parking facilities by July 31. The association claims the new terms are prohibitive and unfair.
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a subsidiary of the Adani group, currently manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, BAOA Managing Director R K Bali emphasized the importance of fair access to public assets.
The BAOA, which represents several significant GA/BA operators, insists on postponing the eviction until alternative space is arranged. They also highlight the feasibility of a coordinated management between CSMIA and NMIA airports due to shared ownership. The letter, dated July 9, outlines the urgent need to address the eviction threat faced by operators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Group's Deep-Seated Commitment to Rath Yatra: A Festival of Service
Adani Group Leaps Ahead: Fastest-Growing Indian Brand in 2025
SEC's Legal Pursuit: Unpacking the Adani Group Allegations
Adani Group’s Brand Valuation Surges by 82%, Tops Growth Chart in India
Adani Group Surges as Fastest-Growing Indian Brand