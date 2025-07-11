Transparency in Turmoil: Inside the Air India Plane Probe
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is set to release a preliminary report on the fatal Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the ministry's commitment to transparency and accountability. The crash resulted in 260 fatalities, with only one survivor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is nearing the release of its preliminary report on last month's tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
The minister assured that the probe is being conducted with full transparency and accountability, as stipulated by international aviation norms.
The fatal crash of the Boeing 787-8, flying from Ahmedabad to London, resulted in 260 deaths, marking the first hull loss for the Dreamliner model.
