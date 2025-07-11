Transparency in Turmoil: Inside the Air India Plane Probe

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is nearing the release of its preliminary report on last month's tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

The minister assured that the probe is being conducted with full transparency and accountability, as stipulated by international aviation norms.

The fatal crash of the Boeing 787-8, flying from Ahmedabad to London, resulted in 260 deaths, marking the first hull loss for the Dreamliner model.