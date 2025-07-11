Left Menu

Naidu Aims to Position Andhra Pradesh as GST Role Model

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to make the state a role model in GST collections by implementing strict anti-evasion measures, using data analytics, and fostering coordination between Central and State GST departments. He plans to develop cities as economic hubs and integrate departmental data for analysis.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to transform the state into a model for Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections through rigorous anti-evasion strategies.

During a coordination meeting with GST officials, Naidu underlined the importance of data analytics to curb tax evasion and enhance revenue. He stressed that effective tax collection significantly contributes to national wealth, earmarked for public welfare and development.

Naidu highlighted the necessity for collaboration between Central and State GST departments, suggesting an assertive action plan to surpass neighboring states' performances. Utilizing indicators like electricity consumption to identify tax evasion, he advocated for eliminating tax fraud avenues. A data lake will centralize all departmental data for real-time analysis and sharing with Central GST authorities.

