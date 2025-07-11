Left Menu

Breakfast at Stake: Trump's Tariff Threats on Brazilian Imports

President Donald Trump's plan to increase tariffs on Brazilian imports may lead to significantly higher prices for American breakfast staples like coffee and orange juice. The move, targeting Brazil politically over former president Bolsonaro's trial, is set to impact the US-Brazil trade relationship and reduce market competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:21 IST
Breakfast at Stake: Trump's Tariff Threats on Brazilian Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's proposed increase in tariffs on Brazilian imports could severely impact the cost of breakfast in America. If the plan proceeds, key products such as coffee and orange juice may see price hikes, with significant economic consequences for both nations.

The dispute stems from Trump's political aims targeting Brazil's judicial actions against his ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil has responded with the potential for reciprocal measures, emphasizing the importance of maintaining open trade dialogue.

The tariffs also jeopardize various Brazilian sectors like agribusiness and aviation, with the potential to disrupt long-standing trade relationships. Experts in Brazil urge that diplomacy should prevail to mitigate the negative impacts on both countries' economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

