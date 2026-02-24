Cabinet clears development of civil enclave at Srinagar airport for Rs 1,677 crore

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the expansion of the civil enclave at the Srinagar International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore. The expansion of the civil enclave will mark a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir Valley, an official release said. ''The project scope also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel. ''Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport, designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city,'' it said. The decision taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was announced by Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a briefing in the national capital. It was also the first time that the Cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister's new office, 'Seva Teerth'. The new civil enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters, including 20,659 square meters of existing structure. The terminal building will be designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA). ''The expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays, including 1 wide-body (Code E) (9 existing and 6 proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway continues to be operated by the IAF. The project will also include the construction of multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars,'' the release said. Generally, a civil enclave refers to the area allotted at an airport belonging to any armed force for commercial flights. According to the release, the project is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic growth by improving connectivity to iconic attractions, including Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens, thereby generating employment opportunities, stimulating investment, and reinforcing Srinagar's position as a premier tourist and economic destination. The civil enclave will have various features such as advanced water harvesting systems, maximised natural lighting to reduce energy consumption, and the use of locally-sourced eco-friendly materials to minimize the carbon footprint. ''Architecturally, the new terminal will reflect a harmonious blend of modern design and the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, incorporating traditional elements such as intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship while maintaining operational efficiency through streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced security and check-in facilities,'' the release said.

