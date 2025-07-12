DRC Ratifies WTO Fisheries Subsidies Pact, Nearing Global Enforcement Threshold

The World Trade Organization (WTO) took a significant step closer to implementing its landmark Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies on 11 July 2025, as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) formally deposited its instrument of acceptance. The announcement was made in Geneva by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who accepted the document from Julien Paluku Kahongya, DRC's Minister for International Trade.

Nearing the Finish Line: Just Seven More Needed

With DRC’s ratification, the total number of WTO members that have accepted the Agreement rises to 104. A total of 111 acceptances — two-thirds of the WTO’s 164 members — are required for the Agreement to enter into force. DG Okonjo-Iweala expressed optimism and gratitude, stating:

"I am very grateful to the Democratic Republic of the Congo for joining so many other WTO members in taking this step to protect the global commons. We are now just seven ratifications away from the entry into force of this landmark Agreement to curb harmful fisheries subsidies and better preserve our oceans!"

A Commitment to Sustainability and Multilateralism

Minister Kahongya underscored DRC's commitment to sustainable trade and ocean conservation. He said the ratification:

“…reaffirms [DRC’s] commitment to the principles of multilateralism and to ensuring sustainable management of the world's marine resources.”

He further emphasized that the move aligns with the country’s environmental priorities, helping to combat overfishing while promoting equitable and sustainable trade.

A Dual Acceptance: Trade Facilitation Agreement Also Ratified

In a notable gesture reinforcing its commitment to global trade norms, DRC also formally accepted the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) during the same occasion. Adopted in 2013, the TFA aims to simplify and expedite the movement, clearance, and release of goods across borders. Its implementation is expected to boost regional connectivity and integration, enhancing intra-African and international trade.

About the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

Adopted at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in Geneva in June 2022, the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies marks a historic breakthrough in international trade and ocean conservation. It introduces binding, multilateral rules that:

Prohibit subsidies contributing to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Ban subsidies for fishing of overfished stocks.

Bar subsidies for fishing on unregulated high seas.

The agreement is tailored with flexibilities for developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs). A dedicated WTO Fish Fund has been established to provide technical assistance and capacity-building for these members. On 6 June, the fund issued a Call for Proposals, inviting ratifying LDCs and developing economies to seek project grants aimed at easing their compliance and implementation burden.

Continued Negotiations on Outstanding Issues

While the current Agreement represents a foundational step, negotiations continue at the WTO to address remaining issues such as subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing more broadly. The objective is to build on existing disciplines and bring comprehensive sustainability to global fisheries subsidies.

Outlook

As the world races toward the final seven ratifications, the DRC’s acceptance is both symbolically and practically significant. It showcases how even landlocked or coastal developing nations see their role in managing global marine resources responsibly. The Agreement’s entry into force would not only bolster marine conservation but also reinforce multilateralism in an era of fragmented global cooperation.