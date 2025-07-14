Left Menu

Tragic Mango Truck Accident Claims Nine Lives in Annamayya

A tragic accident involving a mango-laden lorry and a mini-truck near Reddycheruvu in Annamayya district resulted in the death of nine people and injuries to eleven others. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the lorry's rear wheel got stuck in sand, causing it to overturn.

Updated: 14-07-2025 09:31 IST
A tragic accident claimed nine lives and left eleven injured in Annamayya district when a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini-truck near Reddycheruvu, authorities confirmed.

Over 20 individuals were traveling on the overloaded lorry when the incident occurred.

The crash happened on Sunday night around 9:30 pm after the lorry's rear wheel became stuck in sand, leading to a loss of balance, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

