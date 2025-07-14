Tragic Mango Truck Accident Claims Nine Lives in Annamayya

A tragic accident claimed nine lives and left eleven injured in Annamayya district when a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini-truck near Reddycheruvu, authorities confirmed.

Over 20 individuals were traveling on the overloaded lorry when the incident occurred.

The crash happened on Sunday night around 9:30 pm after the lorry's rear wheel became stuck in sand, leading to a loss of balance, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)