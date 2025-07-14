Left Menu

Arisinfra Solutions: Navigating Losses with Strategic Growth

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd faced a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the last fiscal quarter. Despite this, their total income increased to Rs 224.21 crore. Arisinfra recently became a listed company, achieving significant growth in EBITDA, reflecting a successful year led by focused strategies.

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd, a newly listed supplier in the construction and real estate sectors, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.36 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. This mirrors an improvement from the net loss of Rs 19.94 crore posted in the same period the previous year.

Despite the loss, Arisinfra experienced an upturn in total income, climbing to Rs 224.21 crore from Rs 207.55 crore year-on-year. For the full fiscal year, the firm showed a notable recovery with a net profit of Rs 2.06 crore, a significant comeback from the Rs 18.60 crore loss in fiscal 2023-24.

Chairman and Managing Director Ronak K. Morbia highlighted the fiscal year 2024-25 as pivotal, not only marking the transition to a listed company but also achieving a remarkable 345% growth in EBITDA by maintaining a keen focus on execution and disciplined growth strategies.

