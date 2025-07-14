Yek Number Triumphs at Filmfare Marathi 2025 with Groundbreaking Wins

The dazzling spectacle of the Filmfare Marathi Awards 2025 in Mumbai paid tribute to regional cinematic excellence, with Yek Number stepping into the spotlight. The film, directed by the esteemed Rajesh Mapuskar, garnered multiple accolades for its ambitious storytelling and stunning visuals, making a significant impact on Marathi cinema.

A collaborative masterpiece by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Sahyadri Films, Yek Number has been commended for raising the bar in Marathi film production. The event was a celebration of both established celebrities and emerging talent, with audiences applauding the impressive performances and technical achievements that honored this dynamic industry.

A particularly memorable chapter of the evening was Dhairya Gholap's unexpected victory as Best Debut, credited to his lead role in Yek Number. Reflecting on his emotional triumph, Gholap expressed disbelief and gratitude. Industry figures anticipate a bright future for him, as notable producer Sajid Nadiadwala foresees Gholap's long-standing potential in cinema.

