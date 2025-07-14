Left Menu

Yek Number Triumphs at Filmfare Marathi 2025 with Groundbreaking Wins

The Filmfare Marathi Awards 2025, highlighting the best in regional cinema, saw Rajesh Mapuskar's film Yek Number dominate the night with its innovative storytelling. Emerging star Dhairya Gholap's unexpected win for Best Debut was a standout moment, signaling a promising future in Marathi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:38 IST
A Starry Night for Marathi Cinema as 'Yek Number' Shines at Filmfare Marathi Awards. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dazzling spectacle of the Filmfare Marathi Awards 2025 in Mumbai paid tribute to regional cinematic excellence, with Yek Number stepping into the spotlight. The film, directed by the esteemed Rajesh Mapuskar, garnered multiple accolades for its ambitious storytelling and stunning visuals, making a significant impact on Marathi cinema.

A collaborative masterpiece by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Sahyadri Films, Yek Number has been commended for raising the bar in Marathi film production. The event was a celebration of both established celebrities and emerging talent, with audiences applauding the impressive performances and technical achievements that honored this dynamic industry.

A particularly memorable chapter of the evening was Dhairya Gholap's unexpected victory as Best Debut, credited to his lead role in Yek Number. Reflecting on his emotional triumph, Gholap expressed disbelief and gratitude. Industry figures anticipate a bright future for him, as notable producer Sajid Nadiadwala foresees Gholap's long-standing potential in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

