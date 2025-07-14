DGCA Orders Inspection of Fuel Switch Systems After Air India Crash Investigation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated airlines to perform inspections of the fuel switch locking systems on Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft. This directive comes in the wake of the Air India Boeing 787 crash investigation, which revealed that fuel switches were disengaged just before the tragic incident last month.

Back in 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had raised concerns about the potential malfunction of the fuel control switch locking mechanisms on select Boeing aircraft models, including the 787 and 737, through a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin. However, it had not issued an airworthiness directive, indicating then that it was not deemed a safety issue.

Following the crash and the preliminary investigation results, the DGCA has noticed that numerous airlines, both domestic and international, are undertaking inspections in accordance with the FAA's prior bulletin. Affected airlines have been advised to complete inspections by July 21, 2025, with reports submitted to the DGCA.

