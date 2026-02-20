Election Commission's Pre-Election Inspection Tour: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in Focus

The Election Commission, under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is set to undertake a crucial inspection tour in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from February 25 to 27. The primary goal of this visit is to assess the readiness of these regions for imminent assembly elections expected to take place in April.

Alongside Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, assembly polls are also scheduled in Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal. The Election Commission recently visited Assam to evaluate election preparedness, highlighting the need to consider cultural festivities like Bihu when finalizing election dates. The Chief Election Commissioner emphasized the importance of aligning electoral schedules with regional specifics for smooth conduct.

Historically, assembly polls in these regions have varied in complexity, with West Bengal experiencing up to eight phases of voting. The Election Commission's visit is a customary practice aimed at ensuring comprehensive preparations ahead of elections. With final voter lists already published in Assam and Puducherry, the upcoming weeks are crucial for confirming electoral readiness across all regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)