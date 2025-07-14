Left Menu

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Nears Major Milestone

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project progresses significantly with completion of a 21-km undersea tunnel and introduction of E10 Shinkansen trains. Japan and India's partnership sees ongoing advancements in track laying and station construction. Future bullet train corridors are under consideration to expand India's high-speed rail network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:51 IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Nears Major Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project has reached a substantial milestone, with the completion of the tunneling work between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, constituting the project's first 21-km undersea section. This accomplishment signals notable progress in India's high-speed rail endeavors.

The Indian Railway Ministry highlighted the introduction of E10 Shinkansen trains, reflecting the strong strategic partnership between Japan and India. The Japanese government will unveil these next-generation trains in both nations simultaneously, marking a pivotal moment in the 508-km corridor development.

Alongside viaduct construction and rapid progress in track laying, the project sees advanced stages in station and bridge work. Notably, five out of 12 stations have been completed, and significant efforts continue. The BKC station, described as an engineering marvel, is set to bolster India's high-speed rail foundation, facilitating future bullet train corridors.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025