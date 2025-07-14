Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Nears Major Milestone

The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project has reached a substantial milestone, with the completion of the tunneling work between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, constituting the project's first 21-km undersea section. This accomplishment signals notable progress in India's high-speed rail endeavors.

The Indian Railway Ministry highlighted the introduction of E10 Shinkansen trains, reflecting the strong strategic partnership between Japan and India. The Japanese government will unveil these next-generation trains in both nations simultaneously, marking a pivotal moment in the 508-km corridor development.

Alongside viaduct construction and rapid progress in track laying, the project sees advanced stages in station and bridge work. Notably, five out of 12 stations have been completed, and significant efforts continue. The BKC station, described as an engineering marvel, is set to bolster India's high-speed rail foundation, facilitating future bullet train corridors.