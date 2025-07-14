Left Menu

EU-US Tariff Tensions: A Battle for Fair Trade

European Union trade ministers are strategizing over President Trump's unexpected 30% tariffs on the EU, set to begin on August 1. While preparing for potential countermeasures, EU officials aim for a negotiated deal. The imposed tariffs could destabilize the global economy and strain EU-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European trade ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday to express hope for a negotiated trade deal following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on the European Union. The surprise tariffs, amounting to 30%, could jar the economies on both sides of the Atlantic, affecting governments and consumers alike.

The EU, America's largest business partner, issued a clear message that it remains open to dialogue but is prepared to implement robust countermeasures if the talks falter. Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, emphasized unity among EU ministers.

The tariffs are set to start on August 1, impacting everything from French cheese to German electronics. In response, the EU plans to delay retaliatory measures in hopes of reaching an agreement before the deadline. EU officials are doubling efforts to cultivate new markets worldwide, ensuring a balanced trading environment despite the monopolistic maneuvers of international partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

