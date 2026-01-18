Ukraine Endures Intensified Drone Assault Amid Ongoing Peace Negotiations
A recent mass Russian drone attack across Ukraine resulted in two deaths and dozens wounded. This escalation occurs amid ongoing U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations over post-war plans, while Russia intensifies its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in widespread blackouts amidst freezing temperatures.
A devastating overnight drone assault by Russian forces has left two people dead and numerous others injured across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Sunday. This mass attack comes as U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators deliberate on a post-war strategy during ongoing peace discussions.
Moscow has intensified its winter strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, simultaneously pursuing a battlefield offensive. The regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa were specifically targeted, with more than 200 drones deployed. Ukrainian military sources reported 30 strikes affecting 15 locations.
In Kharkiv, the second-largest city, one death was confirmed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who noted significant damage to energy facilities due to Russian strikes, though it remains unclear where the second death occurred. Meanwhile, major cities, including Kyiv, grapple with power outages as severe cold exacerbates the crisis, compelling President Zelenskiy to hasten electricity imports and equipment supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
