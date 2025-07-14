Left Menu

Boosting Export Compliance: Have Your Say on SCOMET Guidelines

The commerce ministry is seeking feedback on a draft Internal Compliance Programme for exporters of dual-use SCOMET items. These goods require strict adherence to export regulations. Industries must establish internal procedures to ensure compliance, and stakeholders have ten days to provide input on the new guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry has invited stakeholders to provide their insights on the draft Internal Compliance Programme aimed at assisting the export of dual-use SCOMET items.

SCOMET, an acronym for special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment, and technologies, refers to goods with dual-use applications necessitating stringent export control regulations.

Industries involved in the export of these goods are required to set up comprehensive internal policies, known as an Internal Compliance Programme (ICP), to ensure adherence to these regulations. Interested parties have been given a 10-day window to submit feedback to the Directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

