Maharashtra's Push for Improved Urban Mobility and Safety

The Maharashtra government is actively working to enhance the state's urban mobility network and ease congestion in Mumbai by exploring alternative modes of transport. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized waterways, ropeways, and 'pod taxis' as key focus areas. His comments followed a legislative assembly session responding to a recent tragic train accident in Mumbra.

While railways fall under central jurisdiction, the state remains steadfast in its commitment to passenger safety. Authorities have directed railway officials to implement effective crowd control measures at stations to reduce travel-related fatalities. Additionally, a possible task force is in consideration to adjust office times of private firms to alleviate the burden on public transport systems.

In a broader commitment to public safety, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar discussed a recent accident involving multiple vehicles, resulting in several casualties. The Public Works Department is mandated to install speed limit signs and rumblers at the accident site to prevent future incidents. Furthermore, Industries Minister Uday Samant revealed plans for the Kolhapur Urban Region Development Authority to gain special planning authority status, aiding in the development of 42 villages in the region.

