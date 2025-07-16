Left Menu

Maharashtra's Push for Improved Urban Mobility and Safety

The Maharashtra government is enhancing urban mobility and exploring alternative transport options like waterways, ropeways, and pod taxis in Mumbai. Initiatives focus on passenger safety, crowd control, and transport scheduling. Legal action is taken following serious road accidents, with infrastructure improvements planned for identified danger spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:23 IST
Maharashtra's Push for Improved Urban Mobility and Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is actively working to enhance the state's urban mobility network and ease congestion in Mumbai by exploring alternative modes of transport. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized waterways, ropeways, and 'pod taxis' as key focus areas. His comments followed a legislative assembly session responding to a recent tragic train accident in Mumbra.

While railways fall under central jurisdiction, the state remains steadfast in its commitment to passenger safety. Authorities have directed railway officials to implement effective crowd control measures at stations to reduce travel-related fatalities. Additionally, a possible task force is in consideration to adjust office times of private firms to alleviate the burden on public transport systems.

In a broader commitment to public safety, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar discussed a recent accident involving multiple vehicles, resulting in several casualties. The Public Works Department is mandated to install speed limit signs and rumblers at the accident site to prevent future incidents. Furthermore, Industries Minister Uday Samant revealed plans for the Kolhapur Urban Region Development Authority to gain special planning authority status, aiding in the development of 42 villages in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025