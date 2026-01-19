Left Menu

Karachi Shopping Mall Inferno: A Tragic Blaze Exposes Safety Flaws

A devastating fire at Karachi's Gul Plaza mall has claimed 21 lives, with many more missing. Authorities fear the death toll may rise due to structural collapses. This tragedy highlights inadequate fire safety measures in Pakistani commercial buildings, raising alarms about emergency response preparedness.

The recent disaster at Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping mall has left the city reeling, as the death toll from a massive fire rose to 21, with 65 people still unaccounted for. Officials warn that the number of fatalities may increase, given the extensive damage and structural collapses.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced PKR 10 million for each family of the deceased, emphasizing the irreversible loss of lives. With significant portions of the building collapsed and unsafe for entry, authorities are considering complete demolition. The devastating fire has once again highlighted the lack of adequate safety measures in Karachi's commercial buildings.

Governor Kamran Tessori labeled the incident a national tragedy, echoing sentiments about the need for improved fire safety protocols. Past audits revealed gross inadequacies in fire safety across Karachi's malls, with many structures lacking emergency exits and having substandard electrical systems. This latest incident underscores the urgent need for reform and stringent safety regulations to prevent further tragedies.

