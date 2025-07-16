Air India's Tragic Crash: Exploring Potential Mechanical Failures

An unexplained electrical fault might be behind the tragic crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8, according to aviation expert Captain (Retd) Ehsan Khalid. The crash, which happened last month, has spurred discussions about the possible causes, particularly the movement of fuel switches without pilot knowledge.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) issued a preliminary report stating that the aircraft's fuel switches were cut off just one second after takeoff. This sudden action led to confusion in the cockpit, ultimately resulting in the plane crashing into a building, claiming 260 lives. The report has yet to reach any definitive conclusions, but speculation about pilot error persists.

Khalid suggested that releasing the full cockpit voice recording could dispel some of the ensuing speculations, arguing it would clarify the events leading up to the crash. He emphasized the potential for an electrical or signal malfunction causing the issue and praised AAIB for being cautious in their wording. Meanwhile, pilots' associations call for restraint and insist further findings be awaited to avoid conjecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)