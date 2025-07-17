China's Port Power Play: Tensions with CK Hutchison Sale

China has reportedly issued a warning to halt the sale of over 40 ports, currently owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, to BlackRock and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) if Cosco, a Chinese shipping giant, is not included. This development, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, suggests escalating tensions over the lucrative deal.

CK Hutchison's proposed sale involves a significant 80% stake in its ports business, spread across 23 countries, valued at $22.8 billion. The transaction has attracted scrutiny from not only China but also the U.S., highlighting global strategic concerns over maritime influence.

Controversy surrounds the deal as geopolitical dynamics play out, with U.S. President Trump's focus on the Panama Canal adding another layer of complexity. Although BlackRock, MSC, and Hutchison are open to including Cosco, negotiations may extend beyond the set deadline of July 27, indicating potential challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)