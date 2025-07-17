Adani Group's Strategic Shift: Sells Stake in AWL Agri Business to Wilmar
Adani Group has sold a 20% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd to Wilmar International for Rs 7,150 crore, marking its exit from the FMCG sector. This move aligns with Adani's focus on core infrastructure, following regulatory filings and a share purchase agreement. Wilmar becomes the majority shareholder.
Adani Group has divested a 20% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd to Singapore's Wilmar International, valued at Rs 7,150 crore. This decision signifies Adani's strategic pivot away from the FMCG arena to concentrate on infrastructure development.
According to a recent regulatory filing, Adani Commodities LLP, under Adani Enterprises, is poised to relinquish a remaining 10.42% stake, culminating in a full exit from its FMCG investment. Previously, in January, Adani sold 13.51% of its AWL shares, generating Rs 4,855 crore.
Following these transactions, Wilmar International will secure a 64% stake in AWL, surpassing Adani as the dominant shareholder. The shift underscores Adani's renewed focus on infrastructure, post divesting its entire 44% holding in AWL.
(With inputs from agencies.)
