Shining Stars: Celebrating Neurodivergent Talent
Om Creations Trust students honored by Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, with Bollywood icon Aamir Khan at a film screening in Mumbai. The event highlighted the creative work of neurodivergent students in various crafts—underscoring how inclusive education fosters empowered and self-sufficient livelihoods for differently-abled youths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:46 IST
In a moment of pride and emotion, students of Om Creations Trust were recognized by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, during a special film screening in Mumbai.
Bollywood star Aamir Khan and philanthropist Shaina NC also attended, presenting certificates and applauding the students' arts and crafts achievements.
Since its inception, Om Creations Trust has empowered those with developmental disabilities through diverse vocational training, changing lives across India.
