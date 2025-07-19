NTSB Chair Urges Caution Amid Speculation on Air India Crash

Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, addressed recent media narratives about the Air India Dreamliner crash that claimed 260 lives, labeling them as speculative.

Preliminary findings from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau highlighted disarray in the cockpit moments before the disaster and cast doubt on engine fuel cutoff controls. A cockpit conversation reportedly implicates the captain in halting engine fuel supply.

The NTSB remains committed to aiding the ongoing investigation by India's AAIB, despite several aviation bodies, including GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Air India, choosing not to comment on the evolving situation.